'Energetic' Labour campaign in Newbury

Labour's campaign for Newbury is now in its fourth week, with parliamentary candidate James Wilder spreading his message across a wide variety of mediums.

Canvassing parties of up to 14 people are now a regular sight across West Berkshire.

Last Saturday, Mr Wilder visited Andrew Balding’s stables in Kingsclere, where he discussed apprenticeship opportunities in the horse-racing industry.

This followed a meeting with a campaign group fighting to save Newbury’s football ground.

He has been hosting weekend meet-and-greets on Newbury’s bridge, as well as in Thatcham and Hungerford.

Yesterday (Wednesday) he took part in Radio Berkshire’s hustings.

Mr Wilder said: “This has been an energetic and wide-reaching campaign.

“This campaign is a people-centred and community-driven campaign that is putting Newbury first.

“We are out every day doorknocking, leafleting, getting the message out on social media – with thousands of people engaging – meeting people in Northbrook Street and doing radio interviews.

“This is different to any previous Labour campaign that we have run in West Berkshire.

“We are getting many young people out supporting, with my two-year-old nephew making a star appearance.”