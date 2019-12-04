'Moderate Conservatives are backing me'

LIBERAL Democrat candidate Lee Dillon has said he is the clear choice to be Newbury’’s next MP, backed up by his surprise of “moderate” Conservatives saying they would vote for him.

Mr Dillon was out campaigning with MEP and former Newbury Lib Dem candidate Judith Bunting last week and said he had been struck by the support people had shown him.

He said: “It’s been really positive. We have knocked on over 7,000 doors from Streatley to Lambourn. The biggest surprise is the amount of what I would call moderate Conservatives out in the rural areas who are backing me this time.

“Brexit obviously comes up a lot. Being a Remain constituency people still want to remain is the feeling I get on the doorsteps. Brexit is an important issue and they still see our place as being in Europe. The Prime Minister’s deal still leaves no deal as a real possibility and that’s really worrying people in the Newbury constituency.

Mr Dillon said that another campaign issue raised by constituents without being prompted was the NHS.

The Lib Dems have pledged a Remain bonus of £50bn to invest back into services and 1p in the pound extra on income tax to be ring-fenced for the NHS and social care.

The party has also put forward environmental policies including taxing frequent flyers and generating 80 per cent of electricity from renewables by 2030.

Mr Dillon said the party’s policies were realistic and achievable, compared to others who were talking numbers but not substance; the Green’s plan to borrow £100bn was the equivalent of the education budget every year.

Responding to comments from his Green rival Steve Masters over promoting tactical voting, Mr Dillon said that it was’t his fault that tactical voting websites indicated that people in Newbury should vote Lib Dem to oust the Conservatives.

He said that, based on the electoral history of the Greens and Labour, it’s clear for everyone to see regardless of what the other candidates say their chances are

He said: “It’s up to the tactical websites to chose who they think is the best person to stop the Conservatives. It’s not my fault that five out of six say me.

“We are not trying to fool people. We are just saying look at the data.

“The clear choice is someone who is local and experienced in Lee Dillon or Boris Johnson’s candidate.”