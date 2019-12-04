Police appeal after dog attacks on sheep

Two dog attacks on sheep have led police to launch an appeal for information.

The serious incidents took place in a field close to Bedwyn Common in Great Bedwyn.

A dog attacked and killed a ewe and left two others seriously injured in the field at 2pm on Sunday, November 24.

A second incident, in the same field on December 1, left a number of ewes seriously injured and in severe shock and distress.

Rural crime and heritage crime officer with Wiltshire Police, PCSO Melissa Camilleri said: "We are appealing to the public for any information on the attacks.

"Unfortunately we don't have a description of the dog involved but, if you were in the area on either of these days and saw an irresponsible dog owner, we would like to hear from you.

"Livestock worrying is a criminal offence and can be very distressing for the farmers who have to deal with the financial and emotional aftermath of a dog attack.

"To a sheep, your family pet is like a 'wolf' and it therefore causes them to worry. It is therefore always advisable to put your pet on a lead, especially if you know it has a tendency to become excited when around livestock."

Livestock worrying is a criminal offence and the penalty can be six months imprisonment and/or a fine of up to £1,000.

PCSO Camilleri said: "It is worth noting that livestock worrying is not just if your dog bites or attacks livestock. It is also if your dog chases livestock in such a way as may be reasonably expected to cause injury/suffering or not having a dog on a lead or under close control when close by, or in a field/enclosure with livestock.

"It can be traumatic for farmers who have to deal with the aftermath of an incident, not to mention the financial impacts it has. Help us to protect livestock in Wiltshire by putting your dog on a lead."

Anyone with information in relation to the incident should call Wiltshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.