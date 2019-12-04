Appeal following attempted robbery in Thatcham

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Thatcham.

Three teenage boys on bicycles began circling a 41-year-old woman on the path between Bradley Moore Square and Foxglove Way.

One of the boys grabbed at the woman's handbag, which she kept hold of. She was then pushed to the ground but was still able to keep hold of her handbag.

The woman was left with bruises, swelling, and cuts to her knee, wrist and hand. Nothing was stolen during the incident.

The attempted robbery occurred at 5.30pm on Thursday, November 21. Police have issued an appeal for information today.

The boys are described as white, aged 16-17 years and wearing dark clothing.



Anyone with information should call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 quoting reference 43190365324 or report online.

