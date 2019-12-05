'Hard-working, generous' Newbury man died from multiple injuries

A “HARD-working, generous” Newbury man was struck by multiple vehicles as he walked along the A34 after taking a cocktail of drink and drugs.

Earlier in the evening, drivers had called police to warn them a man was walking along the busy, four-carriageway road wearing dark clothes in the pitch black.

An inquest heard that 30-year-old Kieron Paul Bennellick, who lived at Farrier Street, had earlier tried to check into the Travelodge at Chieveley Services on Friday, January 11.

But when his bank card was declined, he left his Mini car there and began to walk home.

The hearing, in Reading Town Hall on Tuesday, was told that, at some point, Mr Bennellick was initially struck by a Renault.

The inquest heard other motorists then called police to say they, too, had struck the body.

However neither the Renault driver nor any of the other motorists were called to give evidence, either orally or in writing.

Other witnesses – who the coroner did not formally identify – told the hearing that Mr Bennellick, who worked as a cobbler at Timpson in Newbury, would often take himself off on his own to binge on drugs.

One woman said: “I feel he was ashamed with what he was doing with drugs. He would go and do them on his own.

“The last couple of months he was having hallucinations; he would see people that weren’t there.

“He thought someone was behind the radiator and took it off the wall.

“That’s how bad the hallucinations were when he took drugs.”

Pc Simon Nelson, from Thames Valley Police’s traffic unit, said his colleagues began receiving calls from concerned motorists around 6pm to say a man in dark clothing was walking along the southbound carriageway of the A34 near the junction with the A339.

He appeared to be fixated on something across the road, the inquest heard.

Mr Bennellick was then initially struck by the Renault and then run over by multiple vehicles, the hearing was told.

The cause of death was multiple injuries.

Toxicology reports showed cocaine and alcohol in Mr Bennellick’s system, plus the benzodiazepine drug, diazepam – previously known as valium.

One police traffic officer said in a statement: “The collision suggests he may have been mentally unwell, having intended for this to happen.”

But senior Berkshire coroner Heidi Connor pointed out she had seen no evidence to suggest that.

She therefore recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

Afterwards, the family said in a statement that Mr Bennellick was “an extremely hard-working, generous person with a heart of gold” who had everything to look forward to and who was engaged to be married.