Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Council triggers severe weather protocol

Rough sleepers offered warm accommodation as temperatures fall

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Unite to end homeless in Newbury

WEST Berkshire Council has activated its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) as temperatures plummet.

SWEP enables rough sleepers to access warm, safe accommodation at Two Saints, as well as wider support and advice.

The protocol helps the small number of people who are not normally eligible for services, choose to sleep rough or have previously refused support from housing services.

It is part of a much broader programme of activity to tackle homelessness in the district, with the council working with West Berkshire Homeless, Loose Ends and Newbury Soup Kitchen.

West Berkshire Council head of development and planning Gary Lugg said: “We’re working to help prevent people becoming homeless in the first place, as well as offering help and support when it does occur including our No Second Night Out policy to help people find emergency accommodation.

“We also have outreach workers going out to see people sleeping rough in the area to let them know accommodation is available, along with other options for support.”

Anyone at risk of sleeping rough on the streets tonight should visit West Berkshire Council’s offices in Market Street, Newbury.

Anyone who becomes homeless when the offices are closed can contact the council’s emergency duty team on 01344 786543.

People can also tell Streetlink, which enables members of the public to connect rough sleepers with local services that can support them.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Appeal following attempted robbery in Thatcham

Appeal following attempted robbery in Thatcham

Celebrities spotted at Ladbrokes Winter Carnival

Celebrities attend Ladbrokes Winter Carnival at Newbury Racecourse

Met Office issues weather warning for tomorrow

Met Office issues weather warning for tomorrow

Vodafone employee died from industrial disease

Dying 'countryman' took his own life

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33