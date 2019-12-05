Council triggers severe weather protocol

WEST Berkshire Council has activated its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) as temperatures plummet.

SWEP enables rough sleepers to access warm, safe accommodation at Two Saints, as well as wider support and advice.

The protocol helps the small number of people who are not normally eligible for services, choose to sleep rough or have previously refused support from housing services.

It is part of a much broader programme of activity to tackle homelessness in the district, with the council working with West Berkshire Homeless, Loose Ends and Newbury Soup Kitchen.

West Berkshire Council head of development and planning Gary Lugg said: “We’re working to help prevent people becoming homeless in the first place, as well as offering help and support when it does occur including our No Second Night Out policy to help people find emergency accommodation.

“We also have outreach workers going out to see people sleeping rough in the area to let them know accommodation is available, along with other options for support.”

Anyone at risk of sleeping rough on the streets tonight should visit West Berkshire Council’s offices in Market Street, Newbury.

Anyone who becomes homeless when the offices are closed can contact the council’s emergency duty team on 01344 786543.

People can also tell Streetlink, which enables members of the public to connect rough sleepers with local services that can support them.