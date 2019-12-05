Newbury in top 30 happiest places to live

Newbury has been ranked as the 26th happiest place to live in Great Britain.

The town was also ranked as the fourth happiest place to live in the South East of England in Rightmove's 2019 Happy at Home Index.

The rankings come from a survey of more than 22,000 people across 194 places across Great Britain.

Areas were judged on 12 factors ranging from how safe residents feel and how friendly the neighbours are, to how good the local services are, the level of community spirit and the quality of cultural activities in the area.

Newbury faired better than Reading Oxford Basingstoke and Swindon in the national and regional list.

Oxford placed 42nd nationally and 7th in the south east. Basingstoke came 67th and 11th, while Reading was ranked 71st and 12th.

Sevenoaks in Kent was ranked as the happiest place to live in the south east, followed by Guildford in Surrey and Tonbridge, Kent.

Hexham in Northumberland was crowned the happiest place to live. Harrogate in Yorkshire came second, with Richmond upon Thames in third.