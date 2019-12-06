Police campaign to crack down on drink and drug driving

THAMES Valley Police have launched Operation Holly, a Christmas campaign aimed at combating drink and drug driving.

Throughout December and January, officers will be implementing enhanced checks and tests on drivers.

This includes breath, drug and field impairment tests.

TVP says that around 400 drink drivers are caught every month in the Thames Valley and Hampshire areas. Operation Holly’s slogan is ‘It’s Not Worth the Risk’.

Hampshire and Thames Valley Police road safety sergeant Scott Kerr said: “Every year officers deal with cases of drink or drug driving that directly result in families facing Christmas without loved ones.

“Even the smallest amount of alcohol or drugs in your system can affect your ability to drive safely.

“Friends, colleagues and family members can positively influence those around them.

“So we are calling on them to stop potential drink or drug drivers from getting behind the wheel and risking tragedy this Christmas.

“We’ll be running targeted operations across the region to enforce the law on drink and drug driving.

“You can face a fine of up to £5,000, disqualification from driving and a lengthy prison sentence.

“If you know someone who drink or drug drives you can help by reporting them on 101 or call 999 if they are driving or immediately about to drive under the influence.

“I am urging people to plan ahead during the festive season, to think about how you’re going to get home and don’t forget about the impact alcohol and drugs can still have the morning after.

“Our message is simple – don’t drink or drug drive – it’s not worth the risk.”