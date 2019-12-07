Thatcham shop fined

A THATCHAM shop has been fined for selling a vape to an underage person.

Vaper Wise Ltd pleaded guilty to selling a nicotine-based vape liquid to a person aged under 18 at Reading Magistrates Court on November 22.

The company was fined £800 and ordered to pay court costs of £2,041.88, plus a victim surcharge of £80.

The fine follows two underage sales tests conducted under planned test purchases by authorities.

A person aged under 18 was sold a vape at the High Street store as part of a test purchasing exercise on August 30, 2018.

The company was given advice following the sale and it was warned that Trading Standards would re-visit to carry out another test purchase.

The second test took place on February 20, 2019, using a 15-year-old volunteer.

The seller did ask for identification and proof of age, but the girl told them that she did not have any with her, although she provided a date of birth to say that she was 18.

The seller asked a senior member of staff if he should make the sale as Trading Standards had previously been to the store and was told that he could.

The planned test purchase was under supervision of officers from the Public Protection Partnership (PPP) Trading Standards Service.

PPP manager Sean Murphy said: “It is very important that retailers of age-restricted products have robust proof of age policies in place and ensure they are adhered to.

“This includes asking for age verification identification in line with the retailer’s policy and refusing to sell where this cannot be provided.”

Anyone wishing to report the sale of age-restricted products to persons under the age of 18 or any business requiring advice should contact PPP Trading Standards (01635) 519930 or visit www.publicprotectionpartnership.org.uk