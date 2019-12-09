Objection to three luxury bungalows in Tadley

TADLEY Town Council has strongly objected to a proposed development in Church Brook.

The application, submitted by by SWC Design, details plans for three bungalows, each with a garage and four parking spaces, within the Church Road, Tadley conservation area.

The site is located just west of New Road, adjacent to a separate development and is surrounded by a mixture of feather-edge fencing and hedges.

At a Tadley Town Council planning and highways committee meeting on Monday, November 25, councillors voiced their concerns about the effect of the development on the environment, the roads and surrounding area.

A number of trees currently on the site would need to be removed.

Councillors also stated that the development would impact the view to the west of the site, seen from New Road, and that putting down more concrete would make drainage in the area even worse.

Sue Mullen said: “I’m not particularly impressed with this because it was my understanding that this piece of land would be left and not developed, yet here we are.

“These are very tiny country roads.

“The development would be a danger not only to horses, but people walking along them.

“They’re not designed for it.

“It seems ironic that, here in Tadley, we have an environmental group frantically trying to plant more trees and here we are talking about trees being cut down.”

Jo Slimin said: “We’re going further and further on to green spaces in a conservation area, so between the spoilage of the conservation area, the fact that all this concrete is making drainage even worse in a very wet area, and even the culvert itself being filled – I feel we can only object.”

There were also concerns about the location of the site and Mrs Slimin said the properties were simply aimed at the luxury market.

“It’s miles away from shops and facilities – if you live out there and you can’t drive and you’re getting older it’ll be difficult.

“These are more luxury bungalows for people to move into the countryside and enjoy the benefits of it – not for the benefit of Tadley residents.”