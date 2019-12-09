Computing hub to enhance learning across the region

PARK House School is celebrating after being appointed as a National Centre for Computing Education (NCCE) hub.

The Newbury secondary school will be responsible for supporting primary and secondary teachers across Central South England.

It was appointed an NCCE hub in recognition of its successful diverse, inclusive and collaborative computing curriculum and outreach.

A celebratory launch event was recently held, bringing together 80 representatives from local schools and businesses – with a special presentation made by radio presenter and TeenTech chief executive Maggie Philbin.

There were also presentations by Microsoft Philanthropies UK lead Sarah Foxall, IBM junior management consultant and former Park House School pupil Grace Blake – who shared how her computing and outreach experiences at the school had provided her with leadership and technical skills – and programme manager for Aspire2Be Matt Smith on how they will be partnering the hub to provide computing and digital literacy.

Newbury mayor Elizabeth O’Keeffe also presented a certificate to Vee Howard from The Downs School, who recently completed the NCCE Computer Science Accelerator Programme.

Park House School headteacher Derek Peaple said: “It was wonderful to bring together members of the local education and business community to share understanding of this exciting new programme.

“The Park House hub will significantly enhance the professional development of staff and the learning of young people across the region.”