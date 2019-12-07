Woman assaulted officer after party

AN employee at The Bear Hotel in Hungerford lashed out at police following an employees’ party, a court heard.

The “very, very drunk” single mother told the two officers: “I’ll knock out all four of you.”

Ironically, Reading magistrates heard on Thursday it was the 31-year-old who had called the police in the first place.

In the dock was Kara Marie Thompson, of Prospect Road, Hungerford.

Andy Callender, prosecuting, said: “The two officers called at her home address because she had called them due to an issue with her partner.

“She was drunk and abusive when they arrived.

“She referred to them as useless ***** and said ‘I'll knock out all four of you’.”

She then pushed one officer in the chest with both hands, added Mr Callender.

Ms Thompson admitted assaulting Pc James Collings, an emergency worker acting in the exercise of his functions, in the early hours of Monday, November 11.

Mike Davis, defending, said his client had never been in trouble with the police before, did not usually drink and was mortified by her actions.

He said Ms Thompson had written to the officer to apologise.

Mr Davis said his client was recovering from a serious illness and added: “She gave up drinking two years ago.

“She works at the hotel near where she lives and they held a party for employees.

“It was the first drink she had had in two years and she became very, very drunk.

“Later, at home, there was an incident with her boyfriend.

“She accepts her behaviour after that was completely out of order.

“In fact, the officer had put his hand on her shoulder to move her to create some space and she admits she pushed him.”

Mr Davis went on: “There was not a great degree of harm caused, I suspect, given her stature.

“She has written to the officer saying she’s really sorry for the way she behaved.”

Magistrates acknowledged that Ms Thompson had shown “genuine remorse” and the fact she had no previous convictions.

She was made subject to a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £21.

No order was made for compensation.

As she left the dock, Ms Thompson promised magistrates they would not see her in court again.