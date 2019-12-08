Local war hero John receives Norway honour

A 105-year-old war veteran from Newbury has been presented with a medal on behalf the Norwegian government for his actions in the Second World War.

Norwegian Defence Attaché to the United Kingdom John Andreas Olsen visited Bayford House Bupa Care Home last month to present the medal to John Manners, a former Lieutenant Commander in the Royal Navy.

As the commander of two destroyers, Mr Manners participated in the liberation of Norway from Nazi occupation.

In 1945, he met Crown Prince Olav, the future King of Norway.

Mr Manners said: “The Norwegians were really friendly with us.

“We entertained the prince in the war room.

“He was really affable.”

One of Mr Manners’ most distinguished acts during the war was the sinking of a German U-boat in the North Sea.

His men recovered a bottle of brandy from the submarine’s wreck, which was dispatched to Winston Churchill, who sent a letter thanking Mr Manners for the unusual gift.

Mr Manners joked: “I don’t know whether he drank it or not.”

Presenting the award to Mr Manners, Mr Olsen said: “This is a medal.

“It says on the back: ‘Norway thanks you for your contribution to our peace’.”

Bayford House general manager Christine Hutchings remarked: “We are really excited to host this amazing event.

“John is such a brave man who has lived an incredible life and it’s great to see him being honoured in such a special way for what he achieved during the war.”