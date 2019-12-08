Newbury café now stocking Prior's Court School bakery products

Newbury-based independent café Hog & Hedge has formed a new partnership with Prior’s Court School’s Bread & Beyond bakery.

Bread & Beyond provides work experience and bakery training to young people with autism.

Since November 20, the Hog & Hedge, in Northbrook Street, has been stocking Bread & Beyond’s muffin range.

It includes lemon and poppyseed, chocolate chip and double chocolate muffins.

Hog & Hedge managing director Rupert Burnell-Nugent said: “We’re delighted to support Bread & Beyond by stocking their muffins and Christmas range.

“Our customers can indulge themselves safe in the knowledge they’re helping a great cause.

“We’re all about community here at Hog & Hedge, so anything we can do to promote causes such as this can only be a good thing.”

Bread & Beyond’s bakery facilities are not open to the general public.

However, in addition to the Hog & Hedge, Bread & Beyond supplies savoury products to the Casey Fields Farm Shop in Ashampstead and Downe House school in Cold Ash, as well as to Prior’s Court itself.

The school’s head of commercial enterprises Lynne Doherty said: “We approached Hog & Hedge due to its reputation for supporting local produce and we are thrilled to now be working with them.

“We passionately believe in the power of baking to provide vital employment skills for our young people – with only 32 per cent of autistic adults in the UK in paid employment, ventures such as Bread & Beyond can be lifechanging.

“I would like to give a huge thank you to Hog & Hedge for supporting our work.

“By becoming a stockist, we can show Hog & Hedge’s customers the quality of the products our young people help to make.”