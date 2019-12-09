Pair seriously injured in collision in West Berkshire village

A man has been arrested following a crash in West Berkshire.

A 76-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman were seriously injured in the collision in Lower Basildon, on Saturday.

Shortly after 4pm, police were called to the incident on the A329 after a collision between a blue Vauxhall Zafira and a black Honda Civic.

The Zafira was travelling from Pangbourne towards Streatley and the Civic in the opposite direction.

The occupants of the Zafira, a 76-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries.

Both were taken to hospital where they remain at this time.

The driver of the Honda Civic, a 33-year-old man from Reading, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has since been released under investigation.

Senior investigating officer Sergeant Gaz Doughty of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing based at Three Mile Cross, said: "The collision is currently under investigation, and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen either of these vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident to contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190382588.

"I am also looking to speak to anybody who may have dash-cam footage of the collision.

"You can also make a report online."