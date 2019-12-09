New Newbury Co-op broken into

Police are investigating a break-in at Wash Common's Co-op, which only opened two weeks ago.

Thames Valley Police were called at around 1.40am to reports of a burglary at the store in Monument Close, Newbury.

A spokeswoman said that an investigation is underway but it was not clear whether anything has been stolen at this stage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101 or make a report online, quoting the reference 43190383638.

No arrests have been made.

The Co-op replaced the former Budgens store on Friday, November 29 following a £1m investment.

It employs five staff and is run entirely on renewable energy.