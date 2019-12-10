Lee Dillon: Vote for me

YOUR vote is a powerful thing, and in this election you can use it to change everything.

It is your first chance to vote on how Boris Johnson is doing as Prime Minister and possibly your last chance to say you want to remain in the EU.

My team and I have knocked on over 10,000 doors across Newbury constituency and the message on the doorsteps is a positive one, but also one of concern – concern about how Boris Johnson is running our country, concern about leaving the EU without a final say and concern about the climate emergency.

Your vote gives you the chance to address these concerns.

Newbury voted to Remain in the EU and all the tactical voting websites agree the only vote in Newbury that can deliver a final say is a vote for the Liberal Democrats.

Remaining in the EU will create a £50bn ‘remain bonus’ for the economy, which we will invest in public services, boosting house building, funding childcare and tackling poverty.

Beyond Brexit, our manifesto commitments offer more fantastic opportunities to build a brighter future:

Investing £36bn in our National Health Service​ – recruiting 5,000 more doctors and treating mental health with the same priority as physical conditions.

Recruiting 20,000 extra teachers, tripling the pupil premium and bringing back maintenance grants.

Tackling the climate emergency by becoming carbon neutral by 2045​ – creating a green economy where 80 per cent of electricity is from renewable sources by 2030 and insulating low income homes by 2025 to cut emissions and energy bills.

Investing in our environment and public services is vital for our constituency where I’ve lived all my life, gained significant political experience and where my family and I use the same public services as you.

I haven’t just been ‘parachuted in’. This is where I’ve been elected since 2007 and the only place I’ve ever wanted to represent, because this community is special to me.

Vote for me, ​Lee Dillon​, to ensure that Newbury has a ​local, experienced​ and ​committed​ Member of Parliament who will fight for you to have a final say on Brexit.