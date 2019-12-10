Laura Farris: Vote for me

I HAVE enjoyed meeting many of you during this campaign.

I’ve heard the spectrum of views on Brexit and it would be fair to say that opinion is divided.

But the overriding sentiment I have heard is a desire to move on.

That is why, if I am elected, I have pledged to support the Prime Minister’s deal.

I believe we have a democratic imperative to deliver on the 2016 referendum result.

The Liberal Democrat policy of revoking Article 50 is profoundly undemocratic – we cannot pretend that the referendum did not happen.

And a second referendum will only re-open the wound by seeking to override the swathes of leave voters from 2016.

I did not come into politics to engage in trench warfare.

I want to get back to working on the things that matter to you, because they matter to me.

I am a working mum of two young children and share your priorities: on the quality of our schools, the jobs and homes we provide for our young people, the future environment we bequeath to our children and the care we provide to our senior citizens.

On all this, I believe that the Conservative Party has the best offering for West Berkshire – policies to stimulate jobs and growth, and enhance our public services.

It has been said that British politics has shifted away from the centre ground. I disagree.

I have spent the last 12 years as a barrister working on some of society’s darkest and most challenging problems.

I have acted for young women in towns like Rotherham who have been the victims of grooming gangs, for the Home Office in complex cases about the activity of terror suspects and as counsel to the Equality & Human Rights Commission working on disability rights.

Tackling injustice lies at the heart of what brought me into politics.

I grew up in this constituency, will be raising my family here and treasure its community for making me what I am.

If elected, I will never stop listening to you and fighting to make your voice heard in Westminster.