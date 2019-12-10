Steve Masters: Vote for me

NEWBURY deserves an MP who takes the climate crisis seriously.

It is time to focus all our efforts on an immediate response, on a wartime scale, to this emergency. The future of our children and grandchildren depends on it.

My track record before and since being elected as a councillor speaks for itself. West Berkshire’s zero carbon target was 80 per cent by 2050 – the experts say that’s too little, too late.

My pleas for a more ambitious target were dismissed out of hand.

But my leadership on this and other issues shows I can get things done. Backed by overwhelming public support through my climate change petition, we successfully campaigned to change that target to 2030. Now we are working to achieve it.

I believe that through a compassionate and inclusive style, Greens can bring people together where other parties divide them.

The Conservatives and Liberal Democrats occupy extreme positions on Brexit – between a hard Brexit that will damage Newbury and the country and revoking Article 50 without listening to the people who voted leave.

We cannot just dismiss the views of 17.4 million people. It is crucial that we heal the divisions in our community. We need a People’s Vote to give everyone a chance to give their verdict on the Brexit deal we are being offered.

The Green Party will abide by that verdict.

This election is a chance to make a difference and elect an MP who has lived with and experienced what many people deal with in their everyday lives. Newbury is my home.

My children grew up here. After serving my country for 20 years, I experienced difficult times. I have been homeless. I have used food banks. Homelessness and hunger shame our country, one of the richest in the world.

For a compassionate and caring future; for an MP who takes climate change seriously; for an MP who will represent everyone, regardless of how they voted in the referendum – vote Green on December 12.

We are at the beginning of a journey that could transform our constituency and our country. Please join me on that journey.