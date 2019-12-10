James Wilder: Vote for me

IN just three weeks, this campaign has energised people from all walks of life.

From launching the campaign in the Salvation Army Hall, receiving an endorsement from Keir Starmer, knocking on doors, canvassing on Northbrook Street, visiting Andrew Balding’s racing yard and campaigning with my two-year-old nephew.

This has been a community-driven campaign that puts the people of Newbury first. When you go to the voting booth, remember that the Liberal Democrats and Conservatives are not the solution, they are the problem.

The wings of this generation have been clipped by 10 years of austerity that has damaged West Berkshire. When I was a student at Kennet School, we collected items for disadvantaged children around the globe at Christmas time.

Now as a teacher at Park House School, we are collecting funds for the soup kitchen and food bank in Newbury. We walk down Northbrook Street and see homeless people.

Primary schools are closing early in the week. People are starting their careers with crippling debt, unable to get on the housing ladder.

​This is why I ask for your vote. I will be a Member of Parliament for Newbury – first and always.

Come with me to build a properly-funded National Health Service to reduce waiting times, improve mental health services and give free social care for those who need it.

Come with me to recruit more nurses and invest in a generation of GPs. This is our last chance to save the NHS.

Come with me to build a National Education Service that ensures smaller class sizes, better resources and more teaching assistants. Come with me to tackle climate change with an ambitious green new deal that will invest into renewable energy and revolutionise jobs and industry.

I am asking the people of Newbury to reject the outdated slogans of a present that is already dying and to pursue the excitement and danger that comes with even the most peaceful of progress. This is the most ambitious programme for social change of a generation.

If you want to transform this community, go Wilder for Newbury.