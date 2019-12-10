Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Gas leak causing traffic chaos on A4 near Theale

Motorists reporting delays of an hour and a half

M4-Traffic

A gas leak is causing traffic chaos on the A4 near Theale - with some motorists reporting delays of an hour and a half this morning. 

This is due to a lane closure on the eastbound entry slip road of the M4 at junction 12.

One motorist told Newbury Today that the area was at a complete "standstill".

He added: "It's just awful, a complete gridlock. The traffic is backing up from the M4 right back to the Aldermaston A340 roundabout.

"Once you get on the motorway it is clear, but it is a nightmare on the A4."

