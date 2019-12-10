Gas leak causing traffic chaos on A4 near Theale

No trains between Reading and Slough
Tue, 10 Dec 2019
A gas leak is causing traffic chaos on the A4 near Theale - with some motorists reporting delays of an hour and a half this morning.
This is due to a lane closure on the eastbound entry slip road of the M4 at junction 12.
One motorist told Newbury Today that the area was at a complete "standstill".
He added: "It's just awful, a complete gridlock. The traffic is backing up from the M4 right back to the Aldermaston A340 roundabout.
"Once you get on the motorway it is clear, but it is a nightmare on the A4."
