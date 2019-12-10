Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

No trains between Reading and Slough

Police dealing with an incident near the railway lines

UPDATE: All lines have now been reopened but delays are still likely for some time.

UPDATE: Some lines have now reopened but fewer trains than usual are operating and delays are expected.

There are currently no trains running between Slough and Reading, while police deal with an incident near the railway.

GWR confirmed that lines are closed, with all services running to and from the two stations currently cancelled, delayed by up to an hour or revised.

Burnham and Taplow stations are not currently being served.

The disruption is expected to continue until at least 4pm, the train operator has said.

Tickets are being accepted on South Western Railway routes between Reading and Waterloo and on London Underground services between Paddington and Waterloo.

Chiltern Railways and CrossCountry are also accepting GWR tickets in both directions between London Marylebone and Oxford and between Reading and Oxford respectively.

First Buses route 4, from Maidenhead to Slough and route 13, from Slough to Burnham Station, as well as Stagecoach bus route 55, from Swindon Buss Station to Chippenham Station, are also accepting passengers on any reasonable route until further notice.

More details can be found on GWR’s website.

