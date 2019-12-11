Man attacked Thatcham woman

A FRILSHAM man used violence to gain entry to a home and also attacked a Thatcham woman.



In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 3, was 34-year-old Matthew Tom Gough of Beechfield.

He admitted using violence for the purpose of gaining entry to a specified address in Beancroft Road, Thatcham, knowing there was someone inside who was opposed to it, on June 29.

Mr Gough initially denied assaulting Danielle Wheeler by beating her in Thatcham on June 28.

But he subsequently changed his mind and admitted the offence.

Mr Gough was made subject to a two-year community order and required to carry out 40 hours unpaid community work.

In addition he was ordered to pay £650 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £90.