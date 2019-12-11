Man fined for not microchipping his dog

A MAN has been fined for not microchipping his dog when under notice to do so.

Steve Banham, aged 44, from Hermitage, was found guilty of two offences at Reading Magistrates Court on November 22.

The Public Protection Partnership animal warden received a call to collect three German shepherds on March 11, 2019.

Only one of the dogs, a female, was microchipped and none had tags identifying the name and address of the owner.

The animal warden identified the owner of the chipped female dog and all the dogs were returned to Mr Banham’s address, where an occupant confirmed that one chipped female dog belonged to him and the other male and female dogs belonged to Mr Banham.

Mr Banham was served with a notice on March 14 requiring him to microchip his male dog within 21 days.

But when the animal warden visited on April 29, they were unable to locate a microchip in the male German shepherd.

Mr Banham did not attend the trial and he was found guilty in his absence at the hearing in November.

The first offence was permitting a dog to be on a highway while not wearing a collar bearing the name and address of the owner. The second was for breach of a notice requiring him to microchip the animal.

Mr Banham was fined £150 and ordered to pay a contribution to court costs of £500, plus a victim surcharge of £30.

For advice on the legal requirements relating to the microchipping and identification of dogs, contact the Public Protection Partnership on (01635) 519930 or visit www.publicprotectionpartnership.org.uk