Izzy the stowaway cat after new home

AN adventurous cat that stowed away on a cargo ship from Israel to the UK is looking for a new home in Newbury.

Tortoiseshell puss Izzy survived a 12-day, 2,000 mile journey without food or water before being discovered in a container in Southampton in April.

Following a stay in quarantine, the globe-trotting moggy is now being cared for at Cats Protection’s Newbury Adoption Centre in Curridge while she waits for a new owner.

Deputy manager at the centre Thea Eld said: “Izzy is quite a shy cat, and we think she must have been a street cat in Israel – used to being around people, but not being handled.

“We’ll never know her full story, but it’s most likely she snuck into the container looking for food or somewhere cosy to sleep, and ended up getting locked in.

“It’s quite remarkable that she survived for so long without food or water in what must have been very uncomfortable conditions.

“She’s definitely an independent girl, and she’d suit a home where she can have plenty of outdoor space. It may be that she’ll prefer to spend most of her time outdoors at first, but once she gets settled, she may well begin to come inside the home.

“Izzy’s been through a lot, so we’d love to see her go to a home with a patient owner who can give her the stable home she needs after such a turbulent few months.”

To find out more about offering a home to Izzy or any of the other cats at Cats Protection’s Newbury Adoption Centre, call 01635 200 111 or email newbury@cats.org.uk