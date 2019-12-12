West Berkshire heads to the polls

VOTERS will head to polling stations across West Berkshire today as the country faces its third general election in four years.

Stations across the district will be open from 7am until 10pm tonight and the result for Newbury is expected in the early hours of tomorrow (Friday).

The Newbury Weekly News will provide live updates and reaction from candidates on the local and national results on our website and social media channels throughout the night. We'll have reporters at the count in Newbury as well as Wokingham and North West Hampshire.

Candidates have been canvassing across the district in an attempt to influence voters in an election dominated by Brexit, trust in politicians, the NHS and the environment.

Conservative candidate Laura Farris will be hoping to hold the seat for the party, last won by Richard Benyon in 2017 with 37,399 votes (61.5 per cent) – a majority of 24,380.

Runners up in 2017, the Liberal Democrats also have a new candidate in Lee Dillon. His predecessor Judith Bunting won 13,019 votes (21.4 per cent) and the party will be hoping that the constituency, which voted to remain in the EU, will support their stance on revoking Article 50 should they form a government.

Labour finished third in 2017, up from fourth place in 2015, with 8,596 votes (14.1 per cent), while the Green Party finished fourth with 1,531 votes (2.5 per cent).

Both parties are fielding new candidates for this election.

Park House School teacher James Wilder replacing Alex Skirvin for Labour and councillor and mental health charity trustee Steve Masters replacing Paul Field.

First-time independent candidate Ben Holden-Crowther is also standing. The Apoliticals had put forward Dave Yates to stand again but he was barred from standing as Santa Claus as it would have “confused voters.”

The Brexit Party withdrew their candidate David Jabbari from Newbury after the party said it would not be fielding candidates in the 317 seats won by the Conservatives two years ago.

West Berkshire Council is responsible for running the parliamentary election of the Newbury constituency, as well as the by-election being held to fill an empty seat on Thatcham Town Council.

The by-election in central ward has been triggered by the resignation of Liberal Democrat councillor Nassar Kessell. Mr Kessell, who represents the ward at West Berkshire Council, said he could not balance the duties of both councils, his job and caring for a family member.

Candidates for the by-election are Iain Cottingham (Lib Dem), Richard Crumly (Con), Gary Johnson (UKIP) and Alex Keegan (Lab). The Lib Dems control the town council with 14 of the 18 seats. The Conservatives have two and the Greens, one.

West Berkshire Council has also been working closely with Wokingham and Reading councils as a significant part of West Berkshire falls within the Reading West and Wokingham constituencies.

There are 120,039 people registered to vote across West Berkshire: 83,414 in Newbury constituency, 25,245 in Reading West and 11,380 in Wokingham.