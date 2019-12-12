Donnington Valley Spa nets tourism award

Donnington Valley Hotel has picked up a silver accolade for Best Spa and Wellbeing Experience at Tourism South East’s Beautiful South Awards.

In total, 80 travel and tourism accolades were up for grabs at the annual awards, which took place at The Grand Hotel, Brighton.

A judging panel of experts and industry leaders decided the winners in each category.

They commended the spa for the quality and luxury of its facilities.

Spa and health club manager Tina Birtchnell said: “It feels fantastic to be recognised in the Beautiful South Awards.

“We were highly commended in the same category last year, so to actually win this time around is amazing and we’re absolutely thrilled.”

Donnington Valley’s operations director Karen Dawson said: “It’s a real credit to Tina and her team that we’ve won this award.

“Creating a spa destination that people want to visit and return to is as much about the service as the facilities, so this win has definitely been a real team effort – I’m very proud.”