Santa on the Kennet and Avon Canal

Newbury's trip boat, the Jubilee, paid host to Father Christmas and friends on a festive frolic up the Kennet and Avon Canal.

From noon on Friday, November 29, Kennet and Avon Canal Trust staff ferried Santa through the town.

Newbury mayor Elizabeth O’Keeffe and town crier Brian Sylvester went along for the ride.

Passers-by waved as the Jubilee approached.

The boat is a permanent attraction in Newbury, and can be hired for any occasion.

Friday’s special visit came ahead of the trust’s Santa Boat Trips, which run this Saturday and Sunday and December 20 and 23.

These will see Father Christmas invite members of the public aboard the Jubilee.

Mayor O’Keeffe said: “I am delighted to have been invited by the Kennet and Avon Canal Trust to come on board Jubilee for this special trip.

“It is a lovely way to mark the festive season and to see Newbury from a different perspective.

“It reminds us all of the canal’s importance both in the town’s heritage and as a playground for locals and visitors alike.”