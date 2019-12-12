Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Rail delays after person struck by train

Severe delays this afternoon - see below for alternative routes

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

No trains running between Newbury and Reading

TRAINS have been delayed after a person was struck by a carriage between London Paddington and Maidenhead this afternoon.

Emergency services are dealing with the incident  and consequently trains between London Paddington and Reading are severely disrupted and may be cancelled, delayed by up to 90 minutes or revised, according to Network Rail.

Major disruption will continue until at least 4.30pm.

Alternative travel advice is as follows:

Replacement buses have been requested to run between Maidenhead and Marlow. 

Travellers may use the following alternative trains:

South Western Railway between London Waterloo and Reading
CrossCountry between Reading and Banbury 
Chiltern Railways between Banbury and London Marylebone
Avanti West Coast between London Euston and Birmingham New Street
London Underground on any reasonable route


Travellers may also use the following First Buses:


First Bus route 3: Slough (Bus Station Bay 2) - Langley (Business Park) - Iver (King's Church) - Uxbridge (Station)
First Bus route 4: Maidenhead (Town Centre Stop S2) - Taplow (Bath Rd) - Burnham (Everitts Corner) - Slough (Bus Station Bay 4)
First Bus route 8: Slough (Bus Station Bay 8) - Windsor (Theatre Royal) - Egham (Church Road), First Bus route 7: Slough (Bus Station Stop G) - Langley (Harrow Market) - Heathrow (T5) - Heathrow (Central Bus Station)
First Bus route 13: Slough (Bus Station Bay 12) – Burnham (Station)

