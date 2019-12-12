Rail delays after person struck by train

TRAINS have been delayed after a person was struck by a carriage between London Paddington and Maidenhead this afternoon.

Emergency services are dealing with the incident and consequently trains between London Paddington and Reading are severely disrupted and may be cancelled, delayed by up to 90 minutes or revised, according to Network Rail.

Major disruption will continue until at least 4.30pm.

Alternative travel advice is as follows:

Replacement buses have been requested to run between Maidenhead and Marlow.

Travellers may use the following alternative trains:

South Western Railway between London Waterloo and Reading

CrossCountry between Reading and Banbury

Chiltern Railways between Banbury and London Marylebone

Avanti West Coast between London Euston and Birmingham New Street

London Underground on any reasonable route



Travellers may also use the following First Buses:



First Bus route 3: Slough (Bus Station Bay 2) - Langley (Business Park) - Iver (King's Church) - Uxbridge (Station)

First Bus route 4: Maidenhead (Town Centre Stop S2) - Taplow (Bath Rd) - Burnham (Everitts Corner) - Slough (Bus Station Bay 4)

First Bus route 8: Slough (Bus Station Bay 8) - Windsor (Theatre Royal) - Egham (Church Road), First Bus route 7: Slough (Bus Station Stop G) - Langley (Harrow Market) - Heathrow (T5) - Heathrow (Central Bus Station)

First Bus route 13: Slough (Bus Station Bay 12) – Burnham (Station)