LIVE: General Election 2019 blog

The votes have now been cast, all polling stations are closed and in a few hours, we'll know who will become Newbury's next MP.

The Newbury Weekly News team of reporters and photographers will be working through the night to bring you all the reaction on the local and national results on our blog below and on our social media channels.

We've got reporters at the count in Newbury as well as Wokingham and North West Hampshire.

Keep checking our live blog below for updates throughout the night.

The general election results are expected to be announced in the early hours of Friday morning.

11.27pm

Speaking on the exit poll Lib Dem candidate Lee Dillon tells us: "First of all, it's a poll and worth seeing how many of those particular seats are within marginals and it could down to local issues. What's quite clear is that the Conservatives will have a healthy majority and that means they have to deliver on the promises that they have made.

"I will be making sure that we continue to fight that we don't have a hard Brexit if he continues to be Prime Minister and that exit poll is correct."

When asked what would be a local success for the Lib Dems Mr Dillon said: "I think reducing the Conservative majority is progress. "

11.20pm

Our reporter Charlie Masters is at Loddon Valley Leisure Centre, where he'll be bringing you all results and reaction from the Wokingham constituency.

Conservative candidate Sir John Redwood has arrived, but no sign of Dr Phillip Lee just yet. Still, early days ...



11.05pm

Agent for Liberal Demcorat candidate Lee Dillon, Erik Pattenden, said of the exit poll: "We will wait and see. If it's true I would be disappointed with that result because I don't think it's in the country's best interest. I know it's not in Newbury's best interests, but it's not over until the very last constituency has returned the result."

11.02pm

Labour candidate James Wilder tells us: "Clearly I'm disappointed with the exit poll, however locally I'm still expecting a great result. We have run a a very energetic campaign, one of the best Labour have ever done in Newbury and I'm hopeful for great result here in Newbury. Ten thousand votes would be a good result but we will see."

10.51pm

Newbury's Green Party candidate Steve Masters has arrived. He's told us that he's been "very encouraged" by the reception he's had in the north, east, south and west of the district.

He said: "I've had strangers coming up to me and telling me they've voted for me, which is really nice."

Speaking about the exit poll, he said: "The national picture doesn't look good at all. It's very disappointing."

10.45pm

Talking about the exit poll, and projections of Conservative majority, Conservative agent Dominic Boeck told us: "If the final result reflects that exit poll then this is transformational. This will be seen to be a transformational election. This if going to give the Prime Minister a mandate to get Brexit done, as he has been promising.

"Locally the early indication is the result is reflecting the national picture, but we can't rely on that later on."

10.34pm

We've got reporters John Herring and Dan Cooper, along with unsung snapper Phil Cannings here at Newbury. We're trying to get some reaction to the exit poll but everyone is caught up in the verification process at the moment. Updates when we can get them.

Ok here we go. Another trip into the electoral Twittersphere. Polling has now closed for #Newbury constituency and the @ThatchamTC #Thatcham by-election. More Twitter posts, which will probably devolve into ramblings as the night goes on, to follow @NewburyToday — John Herring (@johnh_nwn) December 12, 2019

Verification is underway here at Newbury Racecourse. The exit polls are suggesting a Conservative majority and Labour losses.