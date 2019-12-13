Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Spectacular Christmas sing-along in Newbury tonight

Massed choirs and parade in Market Place

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

FOLLOWING the success of the last year's Christmas Sing-Along, Visit Newbury and The Greenham Trust are hosting another spectacular tonight (Friday).

Starting at 6pm, massed choirs from local primary schools will parade from St Nicolas Church to the Market Place where they will perform a number of songs to sing along to.

There will be choirs from Brightwalton Primary School, Brimpton Church of England Primary School, Burghclere Primary School,
Francis Baily Primary School, Hermitage Primary School, Inkpen Primary School and Whitelands Park Primary School

Cold Ash Brass Band and the Cromwell Singers will accompany the school choirs as well as perform their own numbers.

