Hungerford's Christmas Extravaganza is tonight!

IT’S that time of year again, as Hungerford gets ready to party with its Christmas Extravaganza tonight (Friday).

Around 10,000 people are expected to arrive to enjoy the show, now in its 28th consecutive year, and the theme this year is ‘Christmas through the Ages’.

The fun starts from 6pm tomorrow (Friday) and there will be the usual attractions, including stilt walkers, a funfair, parade, steam engines and a fireworks display to round off the evening.

The following roads will be closed at the following times:

A4 – closed between 7.15pm and 7.45pm. Closure in place between B4192 and Charnham Park.

A338 – closed between 7.15pm and 7.45pm. Closure in place between A4 and Atherton Road

Everland Road – closed between 4pm and 9pm.

Church St – closed between 4pm and 9pm. Closure in place between the A338 and Church Way

The closure of the A4 and A338 will be a rolling road closure to allow the parade to pass.

All roads will be re-opened once the parade has passed. There is no reasonable alternative route so delays should be expected. Access will be maintained for pedestrians, residents and emergency services.

All enquiries should be directed to Derek Loft at the Hungerford Chamber of Commerce on 07799 660584.