'Stab night' knife boy's court case dropped

CHARGES have been dropped against a teenager caught with a flick knife amid fears of a ‘stab night’ at Newbury’s Michaelmas Fair.

Several West Berkshire schools sent a letter warning parents that youngsters were plotting knife violence during the fair in October.

It stated: “Dear parents and carers, Although the majority of teenagers going to the fair do so to have fun, it seems that some young people are planning to have what they call a ‘stab night’, when students from around West Berkshire plan to confront other groups of students in order to initiate fights.”

Police said they were taking the threats seriously and as a result, a Section 60 order – which allows police officers greater powers to stop and search people for items connected with violence – was put in place for the duration of the fair.

As a result of the police operation, three knives were reportedly found and two people were arrested.

On Monday, December 2, a 17-year-old from Newbury – who can not be identified for legal reasons – was due to answer a charge of possessing a flick knife with a three-inch blade at Northcroft Park on Saturday, October 16.

But the case did not proceed after the court heard the charge was being withdrawn.

Police have not indicated why the charge was withdrawn in this instance.

It is not known whether the other person arrested will be formally charged.

One local magistrate has told this newspaper he is concerned that many cases of knife crime do not go through the courts, but are reportedly dealt with by police cautions, warnings or reprimands.