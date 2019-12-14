Drink-driver crashed into ditch

A DRINK-driver crashed into a tree before ending up trapped inside his vehicle in a ditch, a court heard.

After police managed to free the 24-year-old they discovered he had drunk more than twice the legal limit.

And, to make matters worse, officers found he was also in possession of the Class A controlled drug, cocaine.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 28, was Charlie Kinson of Webbs Acre, Thatcham.

Andy Callender, prosecuting, said: “It was 2am and officers on patrol were alerted to a single vehicle collision.

“They had been called by a lorry driver who had come across a car which had struck a tree and was in a ditch, with the driver trapped inside.

“Luckily he had suffered no injuries but the officers could smell alcohol in the car.

“Mr Kinson was taken to Newbury police station where he surrendered a small bag of white powder.”

Mr Kinson admitted possessing cocaine on Wednesday, November 13, and driving a white BMW on Sevenacre Copse, Green Lane, Beenham, on the same occasion after drinking more than the legal limit.

Tests showed 78mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

David Anderson, defending, pointed out that his client had no previous convictions.

He said: “He was fully co-operative throughout and made full and frank admissions.

“It was a very small amount of drugs.

“He had been out with friends for a few drinks and thought he was okay to drive.

“He momentarily lost control of the vehicle and found himself in a ditch.”

Magistrates interjected to point out that Mr Kinson had first driven into a tree.

Mr Anderson continued: “His use of drugs is very, very rare.

“He is not dependent on alcohol or drugs, but he made an error of judgement on that particular evening.”

He said his client worked as a railway mechanic and travelled to work by train, so would not lose his job because of the inevitable driving ban.

Mr Kinson was fined £950 and ordered to pay £850 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £75.

In addition, he was banned from driving for 20 months.