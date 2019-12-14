Newbury pair branded modern slavers and money launderers

A NEWBURY couple have been branded modern slavers and money launderers by a district judge.

While no criminal convictions were ever brought against the pair, police found tens of thousands of pounds hidden in a secret compartment in a wall at the Manhattan Nails bar in Bartholomew Street, Newbury.

They also found a “dirty, disheveled and distressed” 15-year-old boy who had been trafficked working there.

As reported last week, business owner My Anh Tran and her partner, Hung Dang, opposed a bid by police to recover around £48,000 under the Proceeds of Crime Act at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

Forty-one-year-old Mr Dang, who is not allowed to work in this country, insisted he had won most of the cash from regular gambling, while the remainder had been a gift from his mother.

However, he was unable to provide any evidence to back either claim.

The pair, who live in Bartholomew Street and who drove luxury cars, the court heard, both claimed that Ms Tran knew nothing of the hidden cash.

Police arrested them in October, 2017, in a crackdown on modern slavery and found the boy working in the nail bar.

However, both Mr Dang and Ms Tran, aged 33, were eventually released without charge in February this year.

Nevertheless, police launched a Proceeds Of Crime Act (POCA) bid to recover the cash.

Summing up last Wednesday, district judge Sophie Toms dismissed the couple’s account that they had been Good Samaritans who took the boy in for just two days in order to help him.

She said: “It’s common sense to say a boy walking in off the street would not have been able to work in someone's nail bar without training.

“He was dirty, dishevelled and distressed.

“He confirmed he was trafficked, although not by the parties today – but I find, on the balance of probabilities, that he was, and that he was working at the shop.

“That’s crime number one, even though the police have not proceeded with criminal prosecutions.”

Turning to Mr Dang’s evidence from the witness box, district judge Toms said: “He was evasive and refused to answer questions.

“He has not provided one plausible or credible explanation.

“I don’t find he was winning big when gambling over the last four years.

“I don’t accept that his mother gave him £20,000. And I don’t believe he would have kept [the money] away from Ms Tran.”

She added: “The police say the cash came from modern slavery or money laundering and I find that proved.

“I’m more than satisfied that [the cash] is recoverable property from unlawful conduct.

“The cash will be forfeited.”

In addition, said district judge Toms, she expected Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs would be taking an interest in Ms Trans’ tax affairs.