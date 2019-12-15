Violent chef admits biting and punching his partner

A ‘HIGH end’ chef is facing a potential prison sentence for waging a relentless campaign of terror and violence against his partner.

A court heard the 42-year-old bit, throttled and punched the woman, threatened to firebomb her home if she told anyone and warned her: “I’m a chef and I can cut you up and make you disappear.”

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 10, was Neil Nicholson of Newbury Street, Kintbury.

He is currently a consultant chef at a local pub restaurant and is due to make a television programme next year, the court was told.

Charlotte Webster, prosecuting, said the father of two met Mary Jane Bristow after they began online dating, but that he soon became violent if she did not behave as he wished.

On one occasion he bit her arm and on another he hurled a heavy bag at her leg, demanding: “Why can’t you do what you’re f****** told?”

He then punched her other leg, the court heard.

On another occasion, said Ms Webster, Mr Nicholson attacked Ms Bristow in the bathroom at his home.

She said: “He grabbed her arm, dragged her through the bedroom and threw her in the shower.

“He grabbed her round the throat and began choking her – she couldn’t breathe and genuinely thought she was going to die.”

During yet another onslaught, magistrates heard, Ms Bristow was cleaning Mr Nicholson’s home for him when he attacked her, throwing her bodily across the room before pinning her down on the sofa and calling her disgusting names.

Ms Bristow was treated at hospital for the resulting injuries, the court heard, which were “consistent with being thrown across a room and punched”.

Magistrates were shown pictures of her injuries, including a large bruise on her arm in the shape of a bite mark.

Ms Webster said there had been many instances of violence and that the charges reflected only a fraction of them.

Mr Nicholson initially denied two charges of assault causing actual bodily harm and two of assaulting Ms Bristow by beating her, but subsequently changed his pleas to guilty on the day of the trial.

His previous convictions include breaching a non-molestation order imposed to protect another victim.

Ms Bristow, who sat watching from the back of the court, said in a victim impact statement: “I have difficulty sleeping and suffer flashbacks and shaking attacks. I’m frightened to leave my house.

“He said if I said anything he would firebomb my home.

“He said he was a chef and could cut me up and make me disappear – no one would know what happened to me.

“He constantly criticised me. I feel ashamed I let myself be abused.

“I can’t trust anyone to become close to them.

“I felt compelled to give him money to prevent him becoming angry.”

She said Mr Nicholson had also made threats about her 14-year-old daughter, who sat with her mother in the back of the court.

A probation officer told magistrates that Mr Nicholson had suffered a traumatic childhood and had expressed remorse for his actions.

But she added: “I believe he has not taken full responsibility for his actions.

“He uses controlling behaviour and aggression to gain compliance.”

The officer said Mr Nicholson used cocaine during his career as a head chef, but that he had now given it up.

Josef Rybacki, defending, said his client had worked in “high end restaurants” and was currently consultant chef at a local establishment.

He added: “He is taking part in a television programme next year.”

Mr Rybacki pleaded with the court to suspend any period of imprisonment it imposed.

After retiring to confer with colleagues, presiding magistrate Chris Juden remarked on the gravity of the offences and said: “From what we’ve heard, we’re rather concerned.”

The court declined further jurisdiction and sent the matter to Reading Crown Court for sentencing.

Mr Nichsolson was meanwhile released on bail.