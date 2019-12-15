Roadworks disruption in Newbury - from January until summer 2020

ROAD improvements, due to start within weeks, are set to cause disruption in Newbury until next summer.

The West Berkshire Council project is entitled 'A4 Hambridge Road and Lower Way Improvements.'



The scheme involves highway improvements within the area of the A4 between Dorneywood Way and Rooke's Way (exit road from the hospital) including changes to sections of Hambridge Road and Lower Way.

Both signalised junctions on the A4 with Hambridge Road and Lower Way have been redesigned and all the existing infrastructure will be replaced and upgraded.

There will also be widening works undertaking within Hambridge Road to construct and additional left turn lane between the A4 and Two Rivers Way.

Works are due to start on 6 January 2020 and last until Summer 2020.

A council statement warns: "Unfortunately, as with most highway related activities such as this, a certain level of disruption and noise is sadly inevitable and this may be intensified given the A4 being a major arterial route and Hambridge Road serving a large number of businesses and residential dwellings.

Any queries should be addressed to the district council's customer services team on 01635 519 090 or email projects@westberks.gov.uk