Arrest after incident at The Bell at Ramsbury

Suspected of causing grievous bodily harm, drink driving and theft

A MAN has been arrested following a violent attack in The Bell at Ramsbury.

The incident happened  at the 300-year-old coaching inn during the evening of Friday, November 29, and two members of staff were reportedly injured – one of them seriously.

Wiltshire Police spokeswoman Emma Morton said: “We can confirm we were called to an incident at The Bell.

“A 29-year-old man, from the Aldbourne area, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, drink driving and theft.

“He has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

“Due to the fact this is an ongoing investigation, it would not be appropriate to comment further.”

The Bell, in The Square, is part of the Ramsbury Estate and boasts two AA rosettes and was designated AA Pub of the Year for England last year.

