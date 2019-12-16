McFly to perform at Newbury Racecourse.

MCFLY will headline the first Party in the Paddock event at Newbury Racecourse next year.

The English pop band will perform live after racing on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

With seven UK number-one singles, five top-ten albums, six sell-out tours and 10 million records sold worldwide, the racecourse is hoping McFly will attract a bumper crowd.

The band, comprised of Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd, became the youngest ever to have a debut album go straight to number one — beating The Beatles’ long-standing record.

McFly rose to fame after fellow band Busted invited them on tour in 2004. In November 2013, the town bands teamed up to form McBusted.

Having taken a break after the McBusted tour, McFly will return playing hits such as All About You, Obviously, Star Girl, One for the Radio and Shine a Light.



Director of Marcomms for Newbury Racecourse, Harriet Collins, said: “We are really excited to be announcing McFly as our first music act for 2020 and hopefully will attract families of all ages. They join an elite roster of other artists we have enjoyed over the years. We are always looking to attract acts which complement the excellent racing taking place and are in no doubt that Dougie, Harry, Danny and Tom will ‘obviously’ get everyone to their feet at the end of the day.”



Tickets will be on sale at 9am on Friday, December 20 via www.newburyracecourse.co.uk with an early bird presale offer available to customers from 9am tomorrow (Tuesday, December 17).



On-the-day Advance Pre-sale (E-B) Children

Premier: £60 £54 £45 13-17yrs – Adult prices

Grandstand: £45 £41.50 £33.75 4-12yrs - £25 and Under 4’s - Free



For more details and tickets visit www.newburyracecourse.co.uk or call 01635 40015.