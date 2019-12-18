Tadley school secures 'good' Ofsted score

TADLEY Community Primary School has received a ‘good’ grading from Ofsted following an inspection last month.

Ofsted inspectors said that pupils enjoyed attending the school and a wide range of extra-curricular activities.

The report stated: “Pupils like this school. They feel safe and happy here.

“Pupils know that their teachers care about them and want them to achieve their very best.

“Pupils behave appropriately at Tadley. Bullying is rare.

“Pupils understand the school’s straightforward rules of ‘ready, respect, safe’.

“Parents and pupils value the wide range of extra-curricular clubs and activities the school provides.

“Pupils have had a say in the type of activities they would like to do.

“As a result, most pupils take part in a school club.”

The report also praised the school for its leadership, which ensures it maintains high standards.

It said: “The school’s expectations for pupils’ behaviour and attendance are clear.

“Leaders ensure that pupils attend school regularly.

“Teachers are well trained in the school’s behaviour policy, promoting pupils’ positive behaviour consistently.

“Staff work closely with parents and other agencies.

“Pupils receive helpful support to understand and regulate their emotions. As a result, exclusions are reducing.”

To improve the school’s good report, Ofsted said that all the subjects needed to be well planned.

“Some subjects are carefully planned and sequenced, such as reading, mathematics and science,” the report noted.

“However, this is not the case in all subjects.

“Leaders need to continue to improve the planning of foundation subjects so that knowledge and skills are coherently planned and sequenced in these subjects as well.

“It is clear from the actions that leaders have already taken to develop the curriculum further and train staff in how to deliver it that they are in the process of bringing this about.”

Headteacher Sarah Peters said: “We are all very proud of this report.

“It is a reflection of the school’s commitment to provide the very best education for all of our pupils.

“The provision of additional activities such as music and sport shines through the report.”

The report is now available on the school’s website at www.tadleyprimary.co.uk/ ofsted-report