Waterside Centre plans set for approval

PLANS to refurbish Newbury’s Waterside Centre could be approved tomorrow (Wedesday).

Councillors will vote on the future of the leisure building, with planning officers recommending that the scheme goes ahead.

BBY Waterside Ltd has applied to refurbish and partially demolish and extend the facility, which dates back to the 1960s.

The refurbished community and youth centre would provide a range of activities, including rock climbing, dancing and canoeing.

Among the proposed features are a new 14.5m climbing tower and a two-storey viewing gallery/ café for public use, overlooking the main hall and Kennet and Avon Canal.

The council received 42 letters about the scheme, with 38 supporting the plans and four objecting.

Nearby store Camp Hopson objected, saying that it would be negatively impacted by the new facility, which would be “of detriment to Newbury”.

Recommending the scheme for approval, the council said: “Overall, the proposed development would enable the building to be brought back to use for the benefit of the local community, providing community services and youth benefits.

“Although the phase III development [climbing tower] would result in a loss of some light into the adjacent building [Camp Hopson], it is considered that the benefits of the proposal would outweigh the harm caused.”

West Berkshire Council acquired the canalside building when Berkshire County Council dissolved in 1998 and, until recently, used it to provide support to the most vulnerable young people in the district.

An agreement was reached with Bradfield College, the Bradfield Club and Berkshire Youth earlier this year to bring about the long-awaited refurbishment.

Bradfield Club will purchase a 50-per-cent share in the centre from the council.

Berkshire Youth has submitted the plans for the £750,000 refurbishment, paid in part by the Bradfield Club, but also by a number of other donors.

Once complete, the centre will be operated by Berkshire Youth on a peppercorn rent from the council and the Bradfield Club.