Elderly woman dies after being hit by car in Thatcham

A woman in her seventies has died after being hit by a car in Thatcham.

At around 5pm yesterday evening (Monday) the woman was walking her dog shortly before she was struck by a silver BMW on Henwick Lane.

The dog, a Corgi cross Jack Russell Terrier called Buzz, has gone missing since the tragic incident.

Thames Valley Police is now appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision.



The woman died at the scene and her next of kin have been informed.



Investigating officer, Sergeant Ryan Seager, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit based at Three Mile Cross, said: "I am appealing for witnesses to this tragic incident in which a woman has died to please come forward.



"I would urge any motorists in the area at the time this happened to check any dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could assist us with the investigation.



"Shortly before this incident, the pedestrian was walking her dog, a Corgi cross Jack Russell terrier, who has since gone missing following these tragic circumstances.



"I would therefore also appeal to anyone who may have seen this dog or know of his whereabouts, to please get in touch. The dog may answer to the name Buzz.



"Anyone with information can contact police on 101, or make a report online, quoting reference URN 892 16/12/19."