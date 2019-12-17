Pupils taken to hospital after eating drugged cakes at school

SEVERAL pupils were taken to hospital after eating drugged cakes at school.

The pupil who brought the cakes and distributed to them has been expelled and the school has warned more expulsions may follow.

The incident happened at Denefield School in Long Lane, Tilehurst on Friday, December 13.

A spokesman for West Berkshire Council, Martin Dunscombe, said: “A single student brought in a number of cakes which the student distributed to a small number of their friends. Several of these students fell ill and were treated at the school’s first aid facility, firstly by trained school staff, and then by paramedics.

"A small number of students were admitted to hospital as a precaution. It is now clear that these cakes contained cannabis or a cannabis-related product.”

He added: “The school is deeply concerned by this isolated and unprecedented incident. The school has acted swiftly and decisively. School staff and paramedics ensured the affected students were safe and cared for.

"One student has already been permanently excluded as a result of this incident; it is possible following ongoing investigations that other students will also be excluded. The matter has been referred to the police.

"The headteacher gave assemblies on Monday morning to every student in the school, clarifying how to keep safe, and the clear and obvious consequences of bringing any form of drugs onto school.

"The school has an extremely robust drugs policy and takes drugs education very seriously. The school’s trustees, the headteacher and the whole school staff are absolutely committed to the safety and welfare of students.”