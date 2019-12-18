Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

New Co-op in Wash Common ramraided

£1m store targeted for second time in the space of three weeks

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

THE new £1m Co-op in Wash Common has been ramraided.

The front doors of the store, where the cashpoint is situated, have been completely ripped off and a police cordon is in place this morning (Wednesday).

It is the second time in the space of three weeks that the store, which was previously a Budgens, has been targeted. 

More details to follow.

  • Newbury boy

    18/12/2019 - 09:43

    Unbelievable. Feel for the staff having to deal with this.

