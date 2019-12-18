New Co-op in Wash Common ramraided
Wed, 18 Dec 2019
THE new £1m Co-op in Wash Common has been ramraided.
The front doors of the store, where the cashpoint is situated, have been completely ripped off and a police cordon is in place this morning (Wednesday).
It is the second time in the space of three weeks that the store, which was previously a Budgens, has been targeted.
More details to follow.
Newbury boy
18/12/2019 - 09:43
Unbelievable. Feel for the staff having to deal with this.
Reply