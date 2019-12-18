Attempt to rob cashpoint was unsuccessful, Co-op confirm

AN attempt to rob the cashpoint at the new Co-op in Wash Common during the early hours of this morning (Wednesday) was unsuccessful, the store has confirmed.

However, there is extensive damage to the front of the store, which only opened a month ago after a £1m investment.

The front doors of the shop, where the cashpoint was situated, were completely ripped off and the shop remains closed.

It is the second time in three weeks that the store, which was previously a Budgens, has been targeted.

A Co-op spokesperson said: “An incident happened at around 3am in the early hours of this morning [Wednesday] at our Monument Close store.

“The Co-op and its ATM provider goes to great lengths to make its cash machines secure, investing in the latest technologies.

“However, this unsuccessful attack on the community’s ATM has caused extensive damage. We aim to re-open as quickly as possible to serve the community, once essential repairs have been carried out.

“We appeal for anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward to police, who are investigating this serious crime.”