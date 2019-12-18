Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Attempt to rob cashpoint was unsuccessful, Co-op confirm

However, store will be closed while "extensive damage" is repaired

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

Attempt to rob cashpoint was unsuccessful, Co-op confirm

AN attempt to rob the cashpoint at the new Co-op in Wash Common during the early hours of this morning (Wednesday) was unsuccessful, the store has confirmed. 

However, there is extensive damage to the front of the store, which only opened a month ago after a £1m investment. 

The front doors of the shop, where the cashpoint was situated, were completely ripped off and the shop remains closed.

It is the second time in three weeks that the store, which was previously a Budgens, has been targeted.

A Co-op spokesperson said: “An incident happened at around 3am in the early hours of this morning [Wednesday] at our Monument Close store.

“The Co-op and its ATM provider goes to great lengths to make its cash machines secure, investing in the latest technologies.

“However, this unsuccessful attack on the community’s ATM has caused extensive damage. We aim to re-open as quickly as possible to serve the community, once essential repairs have been carried out.

“We appeal for anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward to police, who are investigating this serious crime.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Elderly woman dies after being hit by car in Thatcham

police

Newbury duo release charity Christmas single

Newbury duo release Christmas single

Roadworks in Newbury - from January until summer 2020

Roadworks in Newbury - from January until summer 2020

Pupils taken to hospital after eating drugged cakes at school

Pupils taken to hospital after eating drugged cakes at school

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33