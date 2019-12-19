Amateur radio station based at control tower

A NEW amateur radio station has been launched in Greenham.

GB4GCT – based at Greenham Control Tower – was formally announced as ‘on the air’ on Saturday, with the opening attended by Newbury’s deputy mayor Billy Drummond Radio Society of Great Britain president David Wilson.

The station was the project of Newbury and District Amateur Radio Society (NADARS) and it will allow the society’s members to use the latest technology to transmit voice, Morse code and data modes around the world on the shortwave bands.

There will also be a satellite terminal to receive and transmit through the EU 100 geostationary satellite and a Fusion UHF Digital and FM repeater station.

Plans for the radio station had been in the offing for some time, with NADARS putting three antenna poles on the Grade II-listed building in the autumn and installing feeders to run a state-of-the-art amateur radio station.

UK government regulator Ofcom then issued NADARS with the special event callsign GB4GCT (Greenham Control Tower), to be used on a permanent basis.

Speaking at the launch of the station, NADARS chairman Jeremy Willis said: “NADARS has been looking for a location to set up a permanent station for some time and the location of Greenham Control Tower exactly fits our criteria.

“The site was built to house radio and having a café on the same floor is a real bonus.

“We are very grateful to Greenham Parish Council and Greenham Control Tower Limited for their help and support in allowing the project to materialise.

“Members can come here, learn about the different sorts of radio and get involved in an area of radio which they couldn’t possibly do on their own and learn from a member of the club who does know about it.”

“What is fairly rare is when the building is licensed, like here.

“There are probably around 10 so-called museum licences so to have the opportunity to be up here, especially with the old radio office signal, just ticks everybody’s box.”

Details about NADARS and when the station will be operational are available at www.nadars.org.uk