Sentence reduced for man who punched dog

A NEWBURY man jailed for animal cruelty has had his sentence reduced.

Robert Black was filmed as he repeatedly punched his dog in the face as it cowered and flinched from the “deliberate and gratuitous attempt to cause suffering”.

The 51-year-old was filmed on CCTV as he landed five blows on the animal in Victoria Park, Newbury.

The incident was reported to police, who carried out an area search before locating Black and arresting him, as well as seizing the dog under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Black was subsequently convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and sentenced to 22 weeks’ imprisonment by a district judge sitting at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 12.

In addition, he was banned from owning animals for 10 years.

Investigating officer Pc David Burleigh said afterwards: “Black demonstrated significant cruelty to his dog by punching it several times in the face, with no concern for its welfare.”

But on Wednesday, December 11, Black successfully appealed against the length of his sentence.

After showing a video of the offence, prosecutor Adam Butler said Black had launched a “gratuitous and deliberate attempt to cause suffering”.

But Steve Molloy, for Black, said his client’s two dogs had been fighting and added: “What you saw was his rather clumsy attempt to separate them.

“There’s no suggestion the dogs were undernourished or routinely ill-treated.

“This was, in my submission, a one-off incident.

“It’s not in the league of dog fighting or dog baiting.”

He suggested the district judge who sentenced Black had erred in law by categorising the offence as ‘higher culpability’.

Mr Molloy conceded that his client had been subject to a suspended prison sentence at the time, but said this was for a totally unrelated offence.

He concluded: “Mr Black has now served a custodial sentence of some weeks and, in my respectful submission, the proper sentence would be one of time served.”

That would have allowed Black to walk free and spend Christmas with his partner, who accompanied him to court.

But Judge Richard Wheeler pointed to Black’s 288 previous convictions for offences including battery, burglary, theft and being drunk and disorderly.

He said Black’s actions had breached the terms of a suspended prison sentence order.

Judge Wheeler added: “I’m perfectly satisfied it was correct in law to activate the five-week suspended sentence and to add a consecutive sentence for the current offence.”

He told Black: “You committed this offence less than a month after the suspended sentence and you have a lengthy and extremely depressing record.

“But I’m persuaded to allow the appeal to this extent; while the five blows can be characterised as a deliberate and gratuitous attempt to cause harm to the dog, it was lesser harm, not greater harm.

“There was no prolonged suffering.”

Judge Wheeler ruled that 12 weeks imprisonment, rather than 18, should have been added consecutively to the five-week suspended sentence, reducing the total to 17 weeks rather than 22.

He said the 10-year ban on keeping animals would remain in force.