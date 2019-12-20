Can you solve the riddles of Newbury?

A NEWBURY man has written a book of riddles as a one-off gift to the people of Newbury.

The Newbury Riddle Game contains 99 brainteasers for local people to test their knowledge of the town.

The book has been written by Tai Dieu and was inspired through a charity walk that he and his team from the TiDy Barber did earlier this year.

Mr Dieu said the book started as a game as a way to pass time on the 30-hour trek.

He said: “I just happened to just keep writing and writing and writing. I enjoyed it to be fair. I’ve never written a book before and probably never will again. It’s not what I do. This is a one-off.

“It’s also a gift to the people of Newbury, to remind them what is around the area.”

Mr Dieu said the book was similar to a quiz for locals, written in poem form to create a riddle.

“You have to know a little local history, be a little observant of what’s around and have an idea of the local landmarks,” he said.

“This book appears to be like no other and I hope it may catch on in other towns and cities around the world. I have only printed hundreds of these as time doesn’t sit still, neither does our area, so more of the things in this book will be irrelevant next year.”

The book is stated as correct as of August 2019 and Mr Dieu said it would not be available online.

“Hopefully the people of Newbury take to it,” he said.

“I’m just hoping that with a few kind words I can make a success of this and give the town something that is a one-off and is something memorable.”

The Newbury Riddle Game will be sold in the Kennet Shopping centre between 11am and 3pm until Sunday, December 22.