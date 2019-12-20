Man drove his pals home after taking cocaine

A man who took cocaine while enjoying a weekend of watching sport was caught driving his friends home.

Not only did police catch the 25-year-old with several bags of cocaine in his car, he still had the Class A drug in system, Reading magistrates heard on Thursday, November 28.

Andy Callender, prosecuting, said officers on patrol had cause to stop a car on the A4 at Aldermaston in the early hours.

Behind the wheel was Charlie John Hawkins of Alder Glade, Burghfield Common.

Mr Callender added: “The officers found white powder in self-sealing bags and Mr Hawkins tested positive for cocaine.”

Mr Hawkins admitted driving a Ford Focus when the amount of cocaine in his system exceeded the specified limit in Aldermaston on June 1.

He also admitted 5.6g of cocaine on the same occasion.

Paul Cantrill, defending, pointed out that his client had no previous convictions.

He said Mr Hawkins had made the “foolish decision” to buy cocaine for the weekend when he was planning to watch the UEFA Champions League football final and a major boxing match the next day.

After watching the football match he had decided to drive his friends home, the court heard.

Mr Cantrill pointed out that his client was not stopped because of the manner of his driving but because of a defective light.

Magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports and meanwhile adjourned sentencing.