Civic leader wins hate mail appeal

A FORMER parish council chairman has successfully appealed his conviction in a hate mail case.

In April, Douglas Staples – who was previously chairman of Enborne Parish Council – was convicted of sending an indecent or grossly offensive message to a woman.

He had denied sending the poison pen letter to local gardening society secretary Dawn Taylor, gloating over the death of her husband.

And despite the fact his DNA was found on the envelope, the 70-year-old, who lives at Vanners Lane, Enborne, persuaded a Reading Crown Court judge that his conviction was unsafe.

He insisted he had been set up and that his DNA could have been obtained by someone rifling through his rubbish bin – something he said he had seen Mrs Taylor doing about two years earlier.

On Thursday, Judge Edward Burgess struck out the DNA evidence in the case and told the Crown Prosecution Service barrister to “consider the feasibility” of challenging Mr Staples’ appeal.

The court heard that Mr Staples had been the prime suspect when a letter arrived at widow Dawn Taylor’s home address on the day after her husband’s funeral, claiming that her husband’s death was “karma” and the day he died was “a good day for Enborne”.

The Taylors and Mr Staples had been involved in a long-running feud, the court heard.

When he was interviewed by police, Mr Staples claimed he had no idea how DNA matching his profile had ended up on the lick and stick section of the envelope and on sticky tape inside the envelope received through the post by Mrs Taylor.

Ellie Sheahan, representing the crown, said: “In Mr Staples’ interview, he stated that one of the possibilities was that an item taken from his bin could have transferred his DNA to that envelope, or that envelope could have been in his bin.

“He said: ‘I haven’t got a clue.’

“He then went on to tell police the envelope could have been taken out of his recycling bin. He said he had previously seen [Mrs Taylor] poking through it, which he said was two years ago.”

Ms Sheahan added: “He said he did not know Peter Taylor had died. He said things did not add up. He believed the envelope has been acquired by foul play. The allegation in summary is initially that she has planted that evidence.”

Andrew Hill, for Mr Staples, said: “He has been subject to repeated allegations. It all arises because my client was really very much a driver, coming into the area, of the local parish council and had raised issues of fraud and mis-spending of money going into areas it ought not to have gone to.”

The lawyer said other villagers in Enborne had in turn accused Mr Staples of wrongdoing on the council, although he was absolved by a board of parishioners.

Mr Hill added: “He, in due course, resigned because he said he did not want to put up with that anymore.”

Judge Burgess, sitting with two magistrates for the appeal, said he would not accept the DNA evidence and added: “I can only encourage the respondent to consider the feasibility of pursuing the matter in light of the rulings given so far.”

The prosecution subsequently offered no evidence to challenge Mr Staples’ appeal and so Judge Burgess quashed the conviction.

Afterwards, Mr Staples said: “I’d like to say I’m glad this case is over and my innocence affirmed. I have never acted and never would act inappropriately because I value civic duty most highly. I leave with my reputation and integrity intact, but having to pay for the privilege of doing so.”